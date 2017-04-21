Thomas refuses to rule out Stratford Town return

KIDDERMINSTER Harriers defender Wayne Thomas has refused to rule out a return to Stratford Town this summer.

The 37-year-old has proven a vital asset since his arrival at Stratford last month, inspiring Carl Adams’ side to four wins in five matches.

He is set to play the final match of a month-long loan spell against Dorchester on Saturday, as Town look for a victory that could see them finish as high as 13th in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

A mid-table finish was almost unthinkable before Thomas’s arrival and the Stratford supporters will be hoping the centre-back returns to the DCS in August.

When asked if he would consider a second loan stint at Stratford, Harriers player-coach Thomas said: “I have absolutely no idea what is happening in the future.

“Discussions need to be had with Kidderminster, my family and I am sure Stratford will be mentioned.

“They will figure in conversations as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone yet. The gaffer (Adams) has mentioned it to me briefly and I said the same thing to him. I am not sure if there is going to be anything for me at Kidderminster, so we’ll have to see.”

The former Stoke City and Southampton man has racked up more than 550 career appearances at all levels of the game and also he knows the non-league scene well, after spells at the likes of Tamworth and Worcester City, where he played with Town striker Mike Taylor.

That level of experience has been a massive boost to an extremely talented, but young Stratford squad.

“I don’t think I’ve made as big an impact as people have made out,” said a modest Thomas, who commanded a £1.2 million fee when he moved from Burnley to Southampton in 2007.

“Yes, I’m an old head and maybe I shout a bit more and provide a steadying influence, but it’s never been about me being the driving force.”

Thomas’s impact since his arrival has even surpassed the expectations of Town boss Adams, who says he would like to sign the centre-back on an initial three-month loan deal next season.

Adams said: “We all know he’s been exactly what we needed and it’s gone even better than we thought.

“He obviously wants to stay at Kidderminster and I think if they get promoted, then that would be more likely.

“I’ll be doing my utmost to get him on loan, initially for the first three months.”

Thomas was one of a host of Town players missing for Monday’s defeat to rock-bottom Cinderford.

Stratford slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to the Southern League Premier Division’s basement boys, in a result overshadowed by a serious injury to Cinderford left-back James Bloom.

Town were leading before the injury, but the lengthy stoppage knocked the wind out of their sails and Cinderford scored twice late on to steal the points.

“If the accident hadn’t happened, we’d have won the game 1-0,” Adams insisted.

“At the time of the lad’s unfortunate injury I thought we might be okay, but after the resumption they kept going and we didn’t.

“Our squad was down to the bare bones and with two games in three days we simply ran out of legs and got found out.

“We were running on empty in the second half and it just showed how depleted our squad is at the minute with so many players absent.

“We put in a tremendous shift on Saturday to beat Kettering and with the Cinderford game starting less than 48 hours later, we were really stretched.”

“We now need to pick ourselves up and put on a good show in front of our home supporters against Dorchester in the season’s finale on Saturday.”

Adams will be hoping to welcome back a couple of players for the Dorchester game.

Thomas is expected to have recovered from a heel injury that saw him miss the Cinderford trip, while Simeon Tulloch also returns to the fold.

Edwin Ahenkorah (knee), Emmitt Delfounseo (thigh), James Hancocks (hamstring) and Liam Francis (holiday) all remain out of action.

Victory against Dorchester on Saturday could see Town finish as high as 13th in the division, providing King’s Lynn and St Ives Town fail to register final-day victories against Chesham and Chippenham respectively.

Dorchester go into the game with a lot to play for, as they bid to avoid relegation. A win or draw at the DCS would see them safe at the expense of either Kings Langley or Cambridge City.