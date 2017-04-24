Entrepreneurs make business awards shortlist

FIVE Stratford businesses are finalists in the annual Networking Mummies Recognition Business Awards.

Lisa Cattersgill, of Cattersgill Photography, is a finalist for Best Networker of the Year; Anne Marie Lambert, of Get Cooking, for the Best Business Growth of the Year category; Helen Chidgey, of Tropic by Helen, for Against All Odds Award; Lisa Jordan, of Little Beanies Photography, for Best Business Start-up Award; and Dominic Skinner, of Spatial Future Architecture and Design, for Business Dad of the Year category.

A black tie awards dinner will be held on Saturday, 6th May, at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel, in Birmingham.

Victoria Alcock, Networking Mummies Stratford branch leader, said: “I am so proud that members of the Stratford branch are through to the final of these national awards. “There are over 20,000 members of Networking Mummies across the country, so this is a big achievement.”

She added: “The Stratford Branch of Networking Mummies has grown hugely over the last 12 months. “Many more people are setting up small businesses and Networking Mummies are there to help them every step of the way.”

Networking Mummies was founded seven years ago, to enable small business owners to reach their potential, by tapping into a network of local people facing similar challenges.