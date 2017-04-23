On their marks for night of ferret racing

A NIGHT of furry fun was had by all who attended Stratford Sea Cadets’ Ferret Racing and Fish and Chips Evening recently.

Over 75 cadets, family, friends and supporters gathered together in Tiddington Community Centre to watch ferrets from The Heart of England Ferret Association race along a tubular course.

“We are absolutely delighted as we raised £1,127,” said Sue Moss, chairman of Stratford Sea Cadets.

“This far exceeds what we had originally hoped for which means that we can fund even more equipment and activities for our cadets.”

Racegoers not only cheered on their favourite ferret but were able to place bets on those they thought would win and anyone wanting to get to know their ferrets better could give one a cuddle.