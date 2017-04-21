Roll up, roll up…

ACROBATIC theatre company Mimbre presents Wondrous Strange on Bancroft Gardens i Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday as part of the Shakespeare Celebrations.

The free shows will take place at 12noon and 2.30pm.

Following its highly successful inclusion in last year’s Birthday Celebrations, where it was enjoyed by over 5,000 people, Mimbre return with some of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters: cheeky fairies taunt Bottom (from A Midsummer Night’s Dream) in a raucous dance, Romeo and Juliet court each other on a balancing ladder, multiple Hamlets manipulate a stream of skulls, Kings fight and die at a relentless pace, and Ophelia (from Hamlet) slowly floats by on a bed of flowers.