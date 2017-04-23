NFU’s first guide dog leads the way

THE first of 25 guide dog puppies Stratford-upon-Avon-based insurer NFU Mutual has raised funds for has begun its training.

Staff raised over £250,000 for the charity by taking part in all sorts of activities to gather the money together, from cake sales to quiz night and breaking world records.

The money will fund one guide dog for life, which costs £50,000, and more than 25 guide dog puppies in their first year.

Stevie – the first NFU-funded guide dog to begin training – was born on 19th January last year and is a Golden Retriever cross German Shepherd.

NFU Mutual staff member Steven Abbott, who helped to fundraise for and named Stevie within his department, was recently invited to the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Leamington Spa to see Stevie in action.

After four weeks he will be transferred to a mobility team in Southampton for his advanced training with a Guide Dogs mobility instructor, where he will be matched with his guide dog owner.

Steven said: “It was a really proud moment to see Stevie guiding his trainer with such care and confidence around everyday obstacles on the pavements, and how he identified road crossings.

“We first met Stevie when he was a fluffy little puppy, and he has grown into a wonderful dog. It was brilliant to have the opportunity to watch him in training; it really brought to life our how our fundraising will make a difference.”