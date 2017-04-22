Sports cars targeted by key thieves

FOUR high value cars have been stolen from driveways in a matter of days.

An Audi TT was taken by thieves who had got the keys after breaking into a house on Whitley Hill in Henley.

It was taken between 8pm on Saturday, 15th April, and 12.45am the following morning.

A white BMW coupe and a silver Land Rover Discovery were stolen from the driveway of a house on Stratford Road in Wootton Wawen.

Burglars also took the keys after breaking into the house and forcing their way through a set of metal gates to take the cars. It happened on the evening of Wednesday, 12th April.

And a white BMW 529i was stolen in similar circumstances from outside a property on Earlswood Common in Earlswood. Jewellery and the keys to the car were stolen during a burglary overnight on Saturday, 8th, into Sunday, 9th April.

Police have also published details of several incidents of vehicle crime in the same area.

Thieves cut a four-inch hole in the back doors of a van and stole around £500 worth of tools.

The Renault Traffic works van was parked in a car park on High Street in Henley when it was targeted, sometime on Saturday, 15th and 16th April.

Elsewhere, a small quantity of loose change was stolen from a Ford Maverick, which was parked on Prince Harry Road, also in Henley, on Wednesday, 12th April, and a pair of sunglasses, phone charger and loose change were taken from a VW Caddy, also parked on Prince Harry Road on Sunday, 9th April.