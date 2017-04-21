Firefighters called as phone explodes in Warwick

Firefighters were called to an address in Warwick today after a mobile phone exploded while charging.

The incident occurred at an address on Trueman Close at around 7.40am when the Samsung S7 Edge caught fire.

The phone’s owner managed to unplug it and confine the smoke to one room, before a fire crew from Leamington arrived at the scene.

Officers vented the room and although it was heavily smoke logged, there was no fire damage.

Elsewhere this week a retained fire crew from Bidford were sent to a major blaze in Worcester yesterday which ripped through a warehouse.

The property, operated by Arrow XL, caught fire at around 8.30am in the Blackpole area.