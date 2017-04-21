TV butchers host meat and greet!

CUSTOMERS at a local butchers were surprised to be served by two giants of the soap world.

Actors Andy Wyman and Steven Arnold, better known as Kirk and Ashley from Coronation Street, visited Geraghty’s Butchers at Stratford Garden Centre on Saturday, 15th April.

The pair, who have both played butchers in the soap, were brought in to promote the businesses’ Easter offers.

Manager Steve Garvey said: “We got them in for this promotion to mark the start of our summer season because they played butchers in the soap.

“They were great, signing autographs, posing for pictures and chatting with customers, they were really good with the public.

“I think people were chuffed to see them, they got quite a lot of attention.”