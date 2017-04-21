Masters star Sullivan visits Stratford Golf Club

US Masters star Andy Sullivan gave Stratford Golf Club members a Good Friday treat last week.

The world No 61, who hails from Nuneaton, joined a team of Stratford club professionals of past and present in a friendly match versus the club’s scratch team.

Played in pairs format, the 100-strong members and guests who turned up to spectate the four matches certainly were not let down, with some thrilling golf being played.

This was the first event of its kind at Stratford GC and will be an annual event in preparation for the scratch team teeing up their season in the Warwickshire League.

Meanwhile, the club’s annual Easter Egg fixture was held, where more than 100 members played in teams of four.

The winners on the day were John Collett, Mark Stanton, Bryn Merchant and Tim Bishop.

Now the golfing season is in full flow, the various membership categories, ranging from juniors to senior, male and female have a full event calendar to enjoy, including matches versus neighbouring clubs.