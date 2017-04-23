Excitement builds as Women’s Tour returns to Stratford district

WITH just 47 days to go before the Women’s Tour 2017 reaches the Warwickshire stage on Friday, 9th June, organisers are urging spectators to have a look at the route and plan where they watch from.

Racegoers in the Stratford district have various opportunities to watch key moments within the Warwickshire stage including a sprint and two Queen of the Mountain climbs, where the riders tackle some of the district’s more gruelling gradients.

The riders are scheduled to arrive in Wellesbourne at around 12.06pm on the day with the second of the day’s sprints taking place along the High Street a minute later.

The route will then go through Ettington, Halford, Tredington, Upper Brailes, Upper Tysoe, Little Kineton and Kineton before arriving at Edge Hill at approximately 1.30pm for the first of the Queen of the Mountain climbs.

The route then heads towards Burton Dassett for the second climb at 1.47pm then riders head towards Fenny Compton and Southam before taking the A425 towards Leamington Spa, where the race is scheduled to end at around 2.36pm on the town’s Parade.

Monica Fogarty, joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council, said: “When the Women’s Tour came through Warwickshire last year, it did so much to put the County on the map.

“Almost half of the spectators came from outside the county and generated a great deal of business for local shops, hotels and restaurants.

“But the Tour is also for the people of Warwickshire and we want our residents to have the opportunity to be part of a world-class event that has a global television audience.

“This notice of the route is a chance for people to have a look at the timetable and plan where they can best experience an amazing atmosphere.”

Race director, Mick Bennett, said: “The first ever Warwickshire stage last year was a huge success and we are determined that this year’s event will be even better.

“We are encouraging all fans to look at the maps and timings to plan their viewing to make the most of this fantastic, free-to-attend event.

“It will definitely be possible to see the stage two or three times, whether fans want to meet the riders at the Start in Atherstone, experience the race on the key SKODA Queen of the Mountains climbs, or enjoy the thrilling finish in Royal Leamington Spa.”

Full details of the route and estimated times of arrivals for all riders can be found at http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/womens-tour/the-route