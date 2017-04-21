End of the line for Clopton Road’s ‘dog on a log’?

A popular landmark is set to disappear from Stratford after Warwickshire County Council confirmed that a large tree stump with a stuffed toy dog on top will be removed.

Residents of Clopton Road were left scratching their heads in 2015 when the dog was mysteriously placed on top of the tall stump, following council work to make the tree safe following storm damage.

The unusual monument has proved popular with residents ever since, but this week after barriers were spotted around the stump, Warwickshire County Council confirmed that the tree will soon be removed.