Birks wins Alcester players’ player of the year award

WITH promotion confirmed and their league campaign over, Alcester Rugby Club’s awards evening took centre stage last week.
This year was a special one for first and second XV, with the success of both sides and those attending the event at the clubhouse were joined by Jamie Clarke, who witnessed the awards via Skype which was projected onto the TV in the clubhouse.
Clarke played the first half of the season for Alcester before moving to New Zealand, but not before he had played a crucial part to put his team in what turned out to be a promotion-winning season.
Clarke guest presented one of the awards, before being the subject of a typical sing-song before he disconnected his account!
Alcester RFC awards
First XV players’ player: Phil Birks
Coach’s player: Jack Green
First XV most improved player: Kyran Flynn
Young player: Jamie Harland
Impact player: Dexie Derrick
Top try scorer: Jack Green
Second XV players’ player: Toby Allen
Second XV captain’s player: Dexie Derrick
Second XV young player: Scott McGhee
Colts players’ player: Cian Allen
Captain’s player: Aden Rawlings
Colts’ most improved player: James Gionis
Colts’ top scorer: Cian Allen