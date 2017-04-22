Birks wins Alcester players’ player of the year award

WITH promotion confirmed and their league campaign over, Alcester Rugby Club’s awards evening took centre stage last week.

This year was a special one for first and second XV, with the success of both sides and those attending the event at the clubhouse were joined by Jamie Clarke, who witnessed the awards via Skype which was projected onto the TV in the clubhouse.

Clarke played the first half of the season for Alcester before moving to New Zealand, but not before he had played a crucial part to put his team in what turned out to be a promotion-winning season.

Clarke guest presented one of the awards, before being the subject of a typical sing-song before he disconnected his account!

Alcester RFC awards

First XV players’ player: Phil Birks

Coach’s player: Jack Green

First XV most improved player: Kyran Flynn

Young player: Jamie Harland

Impact player: Dexie Derrick

Top try scorer: Jack Green

Second XV players’ player: Toby Allen

Second XV captain’s player: Dexie Derrick

Second XV young player: Scott McGhee

Colts players’ player: Cian Allen

Captain’s player: Aden Rawlings

Colts’ most improved player: James Gionis

Colts’ top scorer: Cian Allen