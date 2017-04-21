FC Stratford boss Poulson unhappy over ‘blatant penalty’

FC STRATFORD manager Dave Poulson was left seething after his side were denied a “blatant penalty” in Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Moors Academy at the DCS Stadium.

With the game poised at 0-0, Stratford forward Freddy Murphy appeared to be taken down in the area by a Moors defender.

The referee saw differently and awarded Stratford a corner, claiming the Moors defender got a touch on the ball.

Poulson saw it differently and he said: “It was a blatant penalty. Freddy Murphy has his legs taken, but the ref gave a corner.

“It was a ridiculous decision as far as I am concerned. The referee has his opinion, but this was not a close call.”

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 67th minute, when Tyrese Shade unleashed an unstoppable volley from 25 yards.

Stratford pushed for an equaliser, but they ended up paying the price and Ryan Andrews doubled the visitors’ lead ten minutes later.

Ash Wilkes did get one back for Stratford, but Moors held on for a deserved three points.

“It was just a good game,” said Poulson.

“I said to the lads afterwards that you can be disappointed with the result, but not the performance.

“It showed what we can do against decent sides.”

Stratford, who are guaranteed to finish sixth in Midland League Division Three, complete their campaign a week on Saturday with a home fixture against Northfield Town.