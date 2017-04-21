Runners get ready for marathon effort in London

STRATFORD’S Rebekah Grayson, aged 35, is running in the London Marathon for The Lullaby Trust a charity close to her heart which works on the prevention of unexpected deaths in infancy.

“I have a close friend who lost a twin baby at three months old. The charity helps promote infant health and has supported families who have suffered loss. It is an amazing charity and one that is very close to my heart,” said Rebekah, who is a GP at Bidford Surgery.

She only started running last July and has since run the Birmingham Half Marathon, three other half marathons as well as 5K and 10K races.

“I couldn’t really tell people when they came to see me at the surgery that they had to keep fit when I was quite lethargic and did no exercise myself,” said Rebekah who then decided to take up running.

Rebekah sees the marathon as a huge challenge and says she’ll be happy with a finish time of four and half hours.

Rebekah is one of scores of runners from the Stratford district taking part in this Sunday’s marathon, for full story see this week’s Herald.