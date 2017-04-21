Cancer centre to open at new Stratford Hospital

MACMILLAN Cancer Support are set to invest £190,000 in an Information and Support Centre at the new Stratford-upon-Avon Hospital, to take away some of the fear for those facing treatment.

The centre, in which Macmillan will invest £190,000, will be run in partnership with the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, providing people support to help them make informed choices about their treatment and care.

Designed by experts in developing cancer centres, staff and people affected by cancer, the new centre will provide a tranquil seating area, a dedicated information point and a calming private room.

There will also be a separate space for complementary therapies and support groups, which has been sponsored by Stratford Town Trust.

The centre will feature an eye-catching timber screen to welcome people into a peaceful environment, and the team behind it are also hoping it will feature bespoke wall art which reflects the local landscape.

Jackie Jackson, aged 62, from near Stratford, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and is on the project group for the whole development of Stratford Hospital.

Sarah Diston, fundraising manager for Macmillan in south Warwickshire, added: “Macmillan has put forward over £190,000 to build the centre, which is on track to open with the rest of the new hospital in the summer this year.

“What’s more, we’re also going to fund a Macmillan cancer information and support specialist to be based at the centre, so we’ve committed an extra £175,000 which will cover the first three years of this role.

“They will help cancer patients with personalised, high-quality and accurate information, along with appropriate support to understand and act on it.

“So from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond, we’ll be able to offer vital help in this beautiful new space, with experts in coping with cancer.

“But we couldn’t have done it without the efforts of the individuals and local businesses across the region who’ve been helping us raise funds.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their support, and encourage others to get involved, so we can do even more for people affected by cancer in our area.”

The centre will be staffed from 9am-5pm every day and one full-time member of staff will be employed to manage the centre.

A team of volunteers will be needed to assist in running the centre, though the exact numbers required have yet to be decided.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Macmillan Information Centre drop by when doors open in the summer. To support Macmillan in south Warwickshire, call 0300 1000 200.