Mystery surrounds puppy’s death

THE body of a six-month-old puppy has been found dumped in a quiet lane in Shipston-on-Stour.

The male lurcher was discovered on Fell Mill Lane last Wednesday, 12th April.

There were no obvious signs of an injury that could have caused its death, or that it had been hit by a car, although it did have a fairly recent wound, believed to be a dog bite that was infected.

But it was said to have been very skinny and in a poor condition.

It will be virtually impossible to try to find its owner as it was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped, said Stratford dog warden, Lisa Parkes.

She told the Herald she believed the lurcher had been deliberately dumped in the quiet spot after it died.

“My heart goes out to this poor, pitiful puppy who has suffered a less than dignified ending at such a tender age,” she said.

“A beautiful boy who was clearly undernourished and in poor condition, callously dumped after his demise.

“It’s absolutely heart-breaking and suspicious scenario, and I don’t mind admitting that I cried when I found him.

“As a dog-lover, this element of the role is by far the most gruelling. I routinely respond to deceased dogs in the hope that I can give owners closure. In this case, there is no collar and the dog is not microchipped so the chances of action from the RSPCA are virtually non-existent unless we can get some information.

“I urge anybody who recognises the dog or has any information to come forward.”

The dog was collected on Tuesday and will be held for a seven-day period in case an owner comes forward. After that it will be sent to the pet crematorium.

Lisa can be contacted on 01789 267575.

Anyone who hits a dog with their vehicle is legally required to report it to police.

