COMPETITION Win £125 meal vouchers

SABAI Sabai on Wood Street in Stratford-upon-Avon is the third restaurant to be opened by the award-winning husband and wife, Torquil and Juree Chidwick.

It opened last year, expanding their unique brand of Thai cuisine beyond Britain’s second city.

They already run two highly successful restaurants in Birmingham, opening their first in Moseley 12 years ago, soon followed by another in Harborne in 2011.

The new venue on Wood Street is right in the centre of Stratford, just a stone’s throw from Shakespeare’s Birthplace on Henley Street.

The process of finding the right location, as well as developing the look and style inside the Grade-II Listed building, took about 12 months with the help of famed designers.

The dream became reality and Sabai Sabai — meaning ‘relax and chill’ opened its doors to the world and is still expanding.

Torquil said: “Naturally, the ‘relax’ part of the dream was quickly replaced by six days a week of hard graft, but the ‘chill’ remained true for the customers.”

Sabai Sabai recently launched a loyalty app with customers able to enjoy 20 per cent off lunch food and drink with two-for-one cocktails every Thursday. Enquire in the restaurant for more information.

