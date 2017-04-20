Killer launches murder appeal

ONE of the two people convicted of murdering 20-year-old Bethany Hill in Stratford-upon-Avon last year has launched an appeal against her conviction.

Kayleigh Woods, aged 23, was jailed for life over the killing at a property on Hertford Road on 3rd February last year, following a three-week trial at Warwick Crown Court in January.

Co-defendant, Jack Williams, 21, was also convicted of murder and also sentenced to life in prison.

Warwick Crown Court has confirmed to the Herald that formal notification has been

received that Woods is appealing her conviction.

The Court of Appeal added that the appeal was at a very early stage and officers are currently conducting case work before it is presented before a judge.

The court has yet to receive notice of Williams appealing his murder conviction. Bethany Hill grew up in Bidford, the youngest of seven siblings with four brothers and two sisters.

Bethany’s partially clothed body was found in the bathroom of the flat the three had shared.

She had a number of knife wounds to the back of her neck and a deep cut to the front, which severed her jugular vein.

The pair, who had both denied the murder charge, were found guilty following nine hours of deliberation by the jury.

They were described afterwards by officers who investigated the murder as ‘cold-blooded killers’.

She was a former pupil at Bidford Primary School and Stratford High School.

In a statement released on the day Woods and Williams were sentenced, her family described her as a ‘fun loving girlie girl who would naturally be able to brighten up the room with her laughter, energetic personality and her kind and thoughtful acts’.

In a two-page interview in the current edition of Take a Break magazine, Bethany’s sister, Aimee, speaks of the moment police told the family of her death.

Aimee, 37, said: “Beth was only 20. She was the baby of our family. I kept thinking: ‘It can’t be our Beth, it has to be some kind of mistake’.”

