Guildhall celebrates one year as a major visitor attraction

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall will celebrate its first anniversary as a major visitor attraction at the weekend.

The building, in which Shakespeare was schooled and may even have seen his first theatre performance, was the subject of a major restoration project, completed in April last year.

The £1.8million Heritage Lottery Funded project, saw modern heating, power points and a lift sensitively incorporated into the 15th Century building.

Authentic materials were also utilised by conservators.

Over the past 12 months the building has been open daily to visitors, while it has also regularly been used for lessons by current students of King Edward VI School.

The Guildhall will play a central part in Stratford’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations, acting as the start point for the birthday celebrations parade, led by the school’s Headmaster and current students.

Like the Quill Ceremony and the laying of flowers on his grave at Holy Trinity Church, this is an important tradition that is upheld to pay respect to Shakespeare.

Sarah Jervis Hill of Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall said: “This will be a wonderful weekend of celebration that we invite visitors to participate and share in. This building has been a part of Stratford’s life for almost 600 years and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to discover its story and that of the early years of the world’s greatest playwright.”

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall is open daily to the public and throughout the birthday weekend, welcoming visitors from 10am-5pm.

Tudor lessons, quill writing and dressing up will all be taking place, and on Saturday birthday balloons will be handed out at the Guildhall, with the chance to win one of ten family tickets.

For more details visit www.shakespearesschoolroom.org.

Tickets to visit Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall over the birthday weekend start from £5.