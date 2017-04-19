Stratford avoid the drop after thrilling play-off win

STRATFORD Ladies retained their place in the Midlands Women’s Hockey League after beating Hinckley 4-2 in their play-off clash at Burton-on-Trent.

The team went into the game knowing a defeat would have seen them relegated to the Warwickshire League, which would have placed them in the same division as the Stratford second team.

After a few mishaps prior to the game, with broken down cars and push back time being pulled back with no notice and starting with only 11 players, it was not what Gemma Schofield had planned.

But the Stratford skipper had a team with her who were focused and ready to play their best hockey and determined not to let her down.

The first half started at a great pace with Stratford attacking into Hinckley’s defensive half without hesitation.

In the opening ten minutes, Stratford took their first opportunity and with some great team positioning and accurate passing from Laura Cox, through to Schofield then in to Emily Finlyson, she slipped in to make it 1-0.

Stratford’s second arrived when a couple of well taken short corners put the Hinckley defence under pressure and a second goal from outfield play was taken again by Finlyson.

As the first half progressed, Hinckley got a grip of the game and two quick-fire goals saw them go in level at half-time.

A focused team talk from coach Stuart Guise was just what was needed.

The Black and Whites moved the ball beautifully in the second half and they were soon rewarded with a third goal through Holly Marsh-Lazell.

Hinckley had their moments and they won a number of penalty corners, but Stratford keeper Karena Quinn was in superb form to keep them at bay.

Then, another attack from the Stratford midfield saw some space open up for Schofield, who drive the D and slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-2.

At this point, Hinckley realised there was no coming back and Stratford then concentrated on holding position until the final whistle blew.

It was a well deserved victory and a great way to end the season.