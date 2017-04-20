Stratford AC’s Sugden paces it perfectly in Massey 10k race

TO celebrate the 40th anniversary of Massey Ferguson Runners Club, their annual Easter race was held on a brand new fast, flat and traffic-free 10k course, at the NAEC in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire.

It was the first race in this year’s Warwickshire Road Race League and for the 15 members of Stratford-upon-Avon Athletic Club, it was also an opportunity for them to earn points in the club’s Grand Prix competition.

First home for the club, having run a superbly-paced race, was Peter Sugden (141st, 45.38).

Just 70 seconds separated the next four Stratford runners, who were led home by David Jones (148th, 45.59).

Jones was leading Sugden for the first half of the race before being overtaken, a position he wasn’t able to reverse.

Jones finished second in his age group. Just 30 seconds behind him was Roger Wilson (156th, 46.29) who was first M75 to finish, followed by Phil Brennan (167th, 46.50) first M70 to finish.

Luke Watkins (171st, 47.09) is coming back in to form, having not raced a lot recently. Watkins, like Brennan, recorded a season’s best time.

Next to finish was Annie Cox (206th, 49.45), who had a great race to scoop the ladies’ under-20 prize.

Dave Maundrell (214th, 50.50) had another consistent run and he was followed by Ruth Calderbank (218th, 51.19).

Calderbank ran magnificently and was rewarded with the FV65 prize and she also recorded a season’s best time.

Another runner to record a SB was Andy Turner (260th, 53.42).

Next up for the club were four ladies, who all recorded personal best times for this distance.

First of these was Jan McLure (265th, 53.52) followed by Bev Brigden (275th, 54.42), Nicola Reynolds (314th, 58.19) and Philipa Abrams (320th, 59.01).

The final Stratford runner to finish was Tash Watkins (336th, 1.10.50).

365 runners completed the race, which was won by Callum Hanlon in 33.21 and the first lady to finish, in 33rd place, was Amanda Deavy in a time of 38.47.