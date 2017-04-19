Children in south Warwickshire to benefit from a new blood service

NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is undertaking a review of how phlebotomy services for children are provided in south Warwickshire. ‘Phlebotomy’ means blood testing. Through this project the CCG wants to improve the experience of children and young people who need to access these services.

The primary purpose of the project will be to develop a new service for children aged between 3 to 15 years.

As with the commissioning of any healthcare service for the people of south Warwickshire, the CCG is keen to hear from local people about their experiences and what is important to them.

Dr David Spraggett, Chair of the CCG said:

“Last year there were over 2000 attendances in paediatric phlebotomy services from children aged 3-15 years. The new service will seek to deliver benefits for patients through improved choice and convenience by allowing the service to operate from a number of locations.

It is really important to hear your views on what matters most to you when accessing the blood taking service for children. Your feedback will assist the CCG as we consider what the new service needs to offer.”

Representatives from the CCG will be attending Children’s Centres across the area to hear the views of parents. The public can also share their thoughts with the CCG by completing a short online questionnaire at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/childrensphlebotomy.