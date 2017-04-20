MPs launch scathing attack on Horton Hospital consultation

Local MPs Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Wright, have launched a scathing attack on the consultation into proposed changes at Banbury’s Horton Hospital, branding the process as entirely flawed.

This month the Herald reported that Stratford District Council had launched legal action jointly with neighbouring councils over the consultation.

Among the changes proposed at the Horton are relocating critical care and acute stroke services to Oxford hospitals and making permanent recent changes to maternity services, which have also seen several units relocated to Oxford.

Last week in a joint formal response to the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) Mr Zahawi and Mr Wright said that choosing to split the consultation into two parts it does not allow people to be consulted on the full package of healthcare reforms in Oxfordshire.

The MP’s noted that efforts to engage Warwickshire residents, many of whom use the Horton Hospital, in the consultation had been minimal and at worst seemingly reluctant.

Their response concludes: “We have registered our opposition to the OCCG’s proposal to centralise obstetric services at the John Radcliffe Hospital and permanently downgrade the maternity unit at the Horton.

“We believe the consultation’s empirical evidence around travelling times is incorrect and it therefore negates the assumptions made by the OCCG when considering the safety of their proposals to centralise services in Oxford.

“We very much hope the OCCG will take strong notice or our response on behalf of our constituents in South Warwickshire.”