Wellesbourne Councillors criticise transport strategy

Wellesbourne Parish Council has added its voice to recent criticism of Stratford’s Transport Strategy.

In its submission to the recently closed Draft Stratford Transport Strategy Consultation, the council stated that it could not support the proposal for an eastern relief road.

The council’s submission read: “An eastern relief road that came towards Wellesbourne would not, in the Council’s view, be used by many vehicles as it would add considerably to the journey and would thus be ineffective in reducing traffic pressures in Stratford.

“The Council consider that a further bridge across the Avon is the best option, even taking account of the cost. Any alternative would only increase traffic on surrounding settlements, such as Wellesbourne, Barford and Charlecote, which are already under strain.”

Councillors also expressed fears that the relief road risked increasing the opportunity for house building around it, potentially leading to urbanisation beyond the Stratford area into open countryside.

Criticisms were also made about the strategy’s lack of detail.

The council’s statement concluded: “The Council objects strongly to the proposal for the eastern relief road to come out towards Wellesbourne and surrounding villages.

“This is seen as ineffective in solving Stratford’s traffic issues whilst also being potentially damaging to these settlements. The Council would strongly support an alternative approach, namely a further bridge over the Avon near to Stratford town.”