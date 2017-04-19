Warwickshire’s first community pub opens in Norton Lindsey

Villagers in Norton Lindsey are celebrating the opening of Warwickshire’s first community pub, which welcomed its first customers last week.

Last year the future of the New Inn seemed uncertain after its owners, Enterprise Inns, put the property up for sale.

Thanks to Norton Lindsey Parish Council previously registering the 18th Century pub as a community asset, local residents were given the chance to raise funds to buy it before the door was opened to bids from developers.

Following a determined campaign involving a share offer and the release of a festive song, villagers managed to raise more than £340,000 to buy the pub just before Christmas.

After several months fixing up the building, installing a new kitchen and refurbishing the bar and toilets, the pub was finally re-opened last Thursday.

To mark the occasion Local MP Chris White cut the ribbon on the pub following a procession of villagers led by the town crier from the church.

The aim is for the New Inn to become a hub for the community acting as a meeting place for local groups whilst offering a range of new facilities such as a shop and parcel pickup point.

Rob Brook, chair of the Norton Lindsey Community Pub Group ltd, said: “It’s been an incredible journey, if you look back nine months ago we were facing the very real possibility of losing the village’s final historic pub. It is a revitalised pub now and the support from everyone across the community has been outstanding.”