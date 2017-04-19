Vandals run amok in cemetery

GRAVES at a village cemetery have been vandalised, police have said.

Trinkets and other items were pulled up at one grave, with one item – a cup containing a photo – left broken and discarded.

Rubbish was thrown over another grave and a personal item taken and dumped in the bin.

Pots were pushed over on several other graves while litter, including ice cream and sweet wrappers, were left strewn across the site on Church Lane in Mickleton.

It is thought the damage was caused between 5pm and 7pm last Tuesday, 11th April.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers in the Cotswolds want to hear from anyone who knows anything about upsetting vandalism at a cemetery in Mickleton.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 476 of 11 April.

“You can also give information anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

