Boy, 10, targeted by strange man

A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy was offered sweets by a man in Wellesbourne on Tuesday morning.

Police said the boy reported that he was walking on Grantham Road when an unknown man got out of his car, offered him a sweet and engaged him in conversation.

The man is described as being white and in his late 50s or early 60s. He was driving a dark coloured car.

It happened at around 11.40am.

Grantham Road is on the new Ettington Park estate on the Wellesbourne to Ettington Road.

Detective Sergeant Cindy Stephenson said: “This is a concerning incident and we’re keen to identify this man and establish his motives.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around Grantham Road at the time of the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in Wellesbourne around this time.”