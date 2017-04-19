Local man was part of graffiti group which targetted trains and trams

A MAN from Sutton under Brailes, who was part of a graffiti group which caused £340,000 of damage to trains and trams, has been jailed for 12 months.

Blake Feather, aged 27, was involved in offences in Coventry and Southampton, as well as in Uxbridge and Banbury, the total cost being £43,419 on his part.

He was one of five graffiti artists who were part of the ‘SMT Crew’ which caused £340,000 of damage to trains and trams during a nationwide campaign from Manchester to London.

All members of the group have been sentenced after admitting conspiracy to cause criminal damage at Manchester Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Leeming told them: “Upon any view this was serious, pre-planned and organised crime – a wide-ranging conspiracy carried out for your own gratification and self-advertisement.”