B&Q closure on hold — for now

THE future of Stratford-upon-Avon’s B&Q store at the Maybird shopping centre appears to be resolved for the time being after the company signed a new three-year lease extension to remain at the site.

The future of the store and its 49-strong workforce has been in doubt since September last year when Stratford District Council approved a planning application to demolish the building and build three modern units in its place.

While questions over the long term future of the store at the Maybird will continue to be asked, the three-year lease extension at least offers some certainty to staff. Council bosses had said they were keen to work with B&Q bosses to find an alternative site.

Lynford Johnson, store manager at B&Q, said: “Our B&Q Stratford-upon-Avon store has become a part of the town’s community as well as its landscape. We are delighted to have another three years at the Maybird Centre, as it gives us time to find a suitable site in Stratford to relocate to a new store.

“We are looking forward to our future in Stratford and plan to invest and expand the operation we have here.

“We want to provide more jobs to the area and to enhance the range of home improvement products and service solutions we offer our customers.”