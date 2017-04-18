Illegal roadside adverts targeted in crackdown

A COUNTYWIDE crackdown on illegal and misleading advertising on roadsides has been launched.

It comes following a rise in the number of complaints made to Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards and at the county council’s highways department.

James Greenaway, team manager for Trading Standards, said: “As part of our efforts to protect Warwickshire consumers, we are aiming to tackle the issue of pallet board advertisements that are illegally positioned or contain false or misleading information or claims.

“We are asking the Warwickshire public to help by reporting illegal advertising in their neighbourhood placed on the public highway or affixed to a lamppost or street sign.”

In Stratford, complaints about commercial event organisers hanging advertising banners on roadside railings at key junctions across the town led to the introduction of a voluntary code of conduct that controls how many can be in place at any one time and the length of time they can remain.

Residents concerned about a trader advertisement on the public highway, for example on the pavement, grass verge, in the road, on a roundabout or attached to a street sign or lamppost can phone 01926 414080 and leave a recorded message with details of the advertisement’s location.

They can also be reported online HERE

Mr Greenaway added: “Members of the public should not attempt to remove trader signs themselves.

“If the sign is found to be illegal, Trading Standards officers may be able to remove it or ensure that the trader does.”