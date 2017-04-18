Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Stratford town centre

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre last month. The incident happened on Friday 24th March on Arden Street at around 14.45pm. It is reported that a man on a silver mountain bike stopped a male passerby to ask him to change a £20 note. The offender then assaulted the victim by pushing him to the chest and taking his brown leather VW Camper Van wallet before riding off on his bike.

The offender is believed to be in his 30s and is described as having long, unkept hair which was brown in colour. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a head rucksack which had a yellow and black cord, used to open/close the bag. The offender is believed to have ridden off in the direction of Rother House Medical Centre and Trinity Court Surgery.