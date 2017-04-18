Venture House celebrates its first birthday

Stratford’s business community came together to toast the success of Venture House this month on the business centre’s first birthday.

The state-of-the-art centre is designed to support fledgling businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to make their first steps in the commercial world, offering flexible terms and conditions.

One of the biggest successes of Venture House is how it has brought so many local business people together in one place, creating the perfect place to share ideas.

Emily Halderthay , who works for a company called Schoolzine creating digital engagement platforms for schools, said: “Venture House is great for networking, we’ve only just started in the UK and the vibe here is one that really chimes with Schoolzine, it ticks all the boxes. Being here has helped us develop key contacts with the council and the facilities are great.”

Fellow Venture House user Karen Moore, who runs KSM Recruitment, added: “I was working from home before, but I decided to move here because I didn’t want to feel isolated. It’s great being here and working with the other businesses, three different companies based here have given me business since I moved in. The car parking is also a big advantage and we’re close to the A46.

“I think there is a shortage of small spaces for companies who are just starting out and I think more centres like Venture House would do well in the area.”