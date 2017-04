PRIME Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election on Thursday 8th June. The PM made the announcement on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Monday morning. Stratford-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi doubled his majority at the last general election in May 2015.

It’s thought the PM has chosen to go for an early election because opinion polls have her ahead of Labour by as much as 20 points.

Within the last few minutes Mr Zahawi tweeted:

