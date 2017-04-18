We just ran out of legs, admits Town boss Adams

STRATFORD Town boss Carl Adams admitted his team “ran out of legs” in the second half of Monday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division defeat at Cinderford.

Town went into the game off the back of a five-game unbeaten run, but they slipped to a 2-1 defeat as rock-bottom Cinderford scored twice late on to steal the points.

“We conceded two poor goals,” said Adams, who was missing a string of key players for the game, including on-loan centre-back Wayne Thomas.

“Our squad was down to the bare bones and with two games in three days we simply ran out of legs and got found out.

“At the time of the lad’s unfortunate injury I thought we might be okay, but after the resumption they kept going and we didn’t.

“We now need to pick ourselves up and put on a good show in front of our home supporters against Dorchester on Saturday.”

Victory against Dorchester on Saturday could see Town finish as high as 13th in the division, providing King’s Lynn and St Ives Town fail to register final-day victories against Chesham and Chippenham respectively.