Jackson slams ‘shambolic’ driving standards in BTCC

HENLEY’S Mat Jackson bemoaned the “shambolic” driving standards in the British Touring Car Championship after being caught up in a number of incidents at Donington Park last weekend.

The Motorbase driver went into the event hoping to bounce back from a tough season opener at Brands Hatch, but he was forced to retire from race two and race three after contact on the opening lap.

The incidents saw Jackson pick up just five points over the weekend, leaving him an unhappy man.

“I’m immensely frustrated,” he said. “We have ended up alongside people who have ruined our weekend and the driving standards out there have been a complete shambles. They are a complete disgrace.

“Incidents like we have seen today should not be happening in British motorsport, with people being hit under yellow flags.

“There is a huge amount of effort that goes into this from sponsors and teams, and it is difficult when you get caught up in incidents that you can do nothing about.

“There are drivers on track who you know you can go wheel to wheel with without a problem, but there are others where you don’t know what they will do – and I’m not always sure they do either.”

David Bartrum, Team Principal for Shredded Wheat-backed team, said: “You’d have to go a long way back in Motorbase history to find two DNFs for Mat Jackson.

“Unfortunately our qualifying performance was compromised by something out of our control and that set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

“Mat was taken out by Jordan in race two and again by Simpson in race three, which completely derailed his weekend.

“Neither of the incidents were anywhere near in his control, he was totally blameless. There has been some questionable driving again this weekend and I think we need to see a lot more discipline being enforced in regards to how these incidents are dealt with.”

The Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship returns to the fastest circuit on the calendar, Thruxton in Hampshire, for rounds seven, eight and nine on 6th-7th May.