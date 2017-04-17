Warwickshire Regiment soldiers honoured 100 years after they died

All four were killed on 1st July, 1916, the first day of the Battle of the Somme, but their final burial location has until now been unknown.

War Diaries from the Warwickshire Regiment provide evidence that 14 soldiers of the 1/7 Battalion were killed that day and whilst it was believed all were buried in Hebuterne Military Cemetery, it was not possible to confirm this positively for each individual.

However, a more recent review of the evidence, including historical records, has allowed JCCC to be able to say there is now firm evidence the four soldiers are indeed buried at Hebuterne.

Although it still hasn’t been possible to confirm in which of the many unknown soldier’s graves they are buried, the new headstones, provided by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission ( CWGC ), mean there is now a permanent memorial to them within the cemetery.

The Reverend Justin Bradbury said: “It has been a privilege to conduct this rededication ceremony in such a beautiful cemetery and finally recognising their final resting place.”

Nicola Nash, from the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), added: “We feel very lucky to have been able to attend such a moving ceremony for these four Warwickshire soldiers, made even more poignant that two were very close friends and died together on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.”

In a separate ceremony, the grave of 2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Paul Strawson of the 8th Battalion Royal Warwickshire Regiment was rededicated.

2nd Lieutenant Strawson was killed on 21st May, 1940, fighting a desperate rear-guard action in Calonne, Belgium. They had spent the night being relentlessly and heavily shelled by German forces, who threatened to envelop their reserve companies, when their Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Baker, decided to lead a daring but risky counter-attack.

He assembled around 50 men from HQ , which included the signals officer, 2nd Lieutenant Strawson. The force set off for the ridge that lay between Calonne and HQ at Warnaffles Farm. Even before they reached this point, they came under heavy artillery fire and suffered many causalities.

The survivors continued firing until their ammunition ran out. It was only when night fell many hours later, that these few remaining survivors were able to crawl back to HQ . This attack was the last time Lawrence was seen alive.

2nd Lieutenant Strawson was born on 3rd December, 1915, in Nice, France, but grew up in Surrey. He enlisted in the Territorial Army in January 1937 and joined the Artists’ Rifles as a Private.

He was granted an emergency commission as 2nd Lieutenant on October 1939 and was posted to the 8th Battalion Royal Warwickshire Regiment and sent to France on 11th January, 1940. Tragically, on 21st May, 1940, he was listed as “missing presumed killed”.