Town’s unbeaten run over as they fall to defeat at Cinderford

STRATFORD Town slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to basement boys Cinderford Town at the Causeway on Monday, writes Bryan Hale.

But the result was overshadowed by a serious knee injury to Cinderford left-back James Bloom halfway through the second half, which led to the game being held up for 25 minutes while an ambulance was called.

Town were first to threaten with Will Grocott twice bringing decent saves out of Cinderford keeper Cameron Clarke in the opening ten minutes, but Carl Adams’ side then had a lucky escape on 20 minutes when Niall Cooper spilled Isaac Kelly’s free-kick, only for Norman to blaze the loose ball wide of the open goal.

Four minutes later, Stratford took the lead when Grocott’s corner was met by a bullet header from George Forsyth for his third such strike in the last three games, and Town continued to press for the rest of the half without being able to break through again.

Cinderford were far more lively after the break, but everything changed in the 69th minute when Bloom sustained his injury in a collision with Ben Stephens.

When play resumed, Jamie Spencer had a great chance to put Town two up when he was one-on-one with Clarke, but he shot too close to the keeper, who stuck out his left hand to push the ball away.

Then on 78 minutes it was Clarke’s long punt which set up Cinderford’s equaliser. Forsyth and Cooper allowed the ball to bounce and Lewis Bamford nipped in to head it over the stranded keeper into the net.

Two minutes later, Town were caught out again when Jamie Hicks’ pinpoint cross from the left picked out Norman, who headed beyond Cooper to end Town’s five-game unbeaten run.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry (c), Dan Summerfield, Barry Fitzharris, Guy Clark, George Forsyth, Ben Stephens, Will Grocott, Michael Taylor, Jamie Spencer, Justin Marsden.