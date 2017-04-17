Woeful Warwickshire slump to heavy defeat

WARWICKSHIRE slumped to their second successive County Championship defeat of the season, losing to Yorkshire by an innings and 88 runs at Edgbaston.

The home side, trailing by 203 on first innings, resumed on 85 for nine and last pair Jeetan Patel and Olly Hannon-Dalby took the score to 115 before the latter missed a forward push at Adil Rashid and was bowled.

Patel, who had just lifted Rashid straight for six, was left unbeaten on 49 (65 balls, five fours, one six) while young seamer Ben Coad ended with five for 50 for match figures of ten for 102.

The Bears must now dust themselves down from successive innings defeats from which they have taken just three points.

It has been a bracing start to the regime of sport director Ashley Giles and first-team coach Jim Troughton and one that has hurt a set of experienced players which was viewed in some quarters as potential title-challengers.

The first two games have supplied a serious reality check, ahead of another tough fixture, at home to Surrey starting on Friday.

“The first two games have been really disappointing after such high hopes during the winter,” said Giles.

“We’ve done a lot of good preparation but just not put it into practice. It’s certainly hit the dressing-room hard but all we can do it try to turn it around.

“After results like that you are always looking for a reaction and that’s what we will look for against Surrey.

“A lot of these guys have done a lot for this club in the past and now we are asking them to go again. Surrey will be a tough challenge but we just need to play better cricket all-round.”