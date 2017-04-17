Weekend football round-up

ALCESTER Town finished their season with a 3-1 defeat to Montpellier at Brewers Lane on Saturday.

Danny Janes’ side took the lead through Robbie Davies, but Montpellier levelled before the break before adding two more in the second half.

The result sees Alcester finish seventh in Midland League Division Three.

In Midland League Division One, Studley, Southam United and Littleton all suffered defeats.

Studley put up a good fight before going down 2-0 to champions Bromsgrove Sporting, while struggling Southam were thrashed 7-0 at Bolehall Swifts.

Littleton suffered their second successive home defeat as they were edged out 1-0 by Heath Hayes.

In Midland League Division Two, substitute Leon Benjamin was on target in Earlswood Town‘s 3-1 defeat at Paget Rangers.