Countdown begins to popular River Festival

SOUL band Kinky Farnham will headline this year’s Stratford River Festival, it was announced this week.

The popular funk and soul band is just one of a host of acts who will play for the crowds that are expected to descend on Stratford when the award-winning festival returns on 1st and 2nd July.

Last year more than 60,000 people packed onto the Recreation Ground with more than 100 boats moored up on the Avon and 100 stalls.

Three local bars have also emerged from a tough tender process for the right to run the alcohol stalls this year.

They are The One Elm on Guild Street, Keys and Kitchen on Ely Street, and The Encore on Bridge Street.

Other acts take to the Bandstand and the Acoustic Stage will include folk band TRADarrr, Stratford-based choir Amicantus, and Alcester’s Jack Blackman, one of the UK’s leading young blues guitarists.

Festival organiser, Ruth Wood, said: “Music is always an important part of the River Festival and we’re so excited to be welcoming Kinky Farnham back.

“When it comes to music, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festival, from funk and soul to classical, rock and swing.

“Last year was another great year, with 60,000-plus people coming to Stratford for what has become one of the most popular events in the region.”

Mat Faulkner, general manager at The One Elm, which got through 100 barrels of beers, ales and ciders, 2,000 bottles of prosecco and 1,000 pints of Pimms last year, said: “We’re really excited, we love being down there and meeting everyone.”