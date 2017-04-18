Public meeting planned over Cotswold Olimpicks Games’ future

THE long-term future of the famous Robert Dover’s Cotswold Olimpick Games will be discussed at a meeting tonight, Tuesday.

It takes place at the Lygon Arms in Chipping Campden, at 7.30pm, and is open to anyone.

The Games, which draw thousands of people to the area each year, have been cancelled for 2017.

Organisers said they had taken the difficult decision to cancel the event, which was due to take place at Dover’s Hill on Friday, 2nd June, because of a lack of new volunteers and increasing red tape.

The cancellation this year has come as a shock given that the event has been held annually for more than 400 years.

Run by the Robert Dover Games Society, the Cotswold Olimpicks are considered to be the forerunner to the modern Olympic Games. Held on Dover’s Hill, overlooking Campden, it incorporates the Championship of the Hill, the Champion of the Hill, and the Shin Kicking World Championship.

A statement on the games website read: “This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and it is one that the RDGS has desperately tried to avoid, but it is felt that putting the games on this year would be the wrong thing to do and would jeopardise future events.

“As you may or may not know, events like this take a lot of organisation, preparation and involvement of people throughout the year, in the run up to and on the night of the games themselves.

“The last few years have seen a lot of long-serving members leave the committee and despite various attempts at recruitment and an upgrading of our online presence, we have been unable to attract enough new blood and extra funding to enable us to put this year’s event on.

“Dwindling numbers of attendees since the peak of 2012 and increasing requirements as far as health and safety is concerned have meant that as it stands we don’t have the money to continue past one year’s games.

“It is for this reason that the decision has been made to cancel this year’s event, in order that the long term future of this ancient tradition can be hopefully saved, developed and brought back in 2018 on a stronger footing.”

Local resident, Hillary Sinclair, who regularly attends the games, said: “I feel terrible that it’s been cancelled, it’s such a shame it brings thousands of people into Chipping Campden for the weekend. I used to run a local pub and we always looked forward to it because it brought loads of people in.”

Chipping Campden Mayor, Cllr Bob King, said: “The town council are saddened by the news that the Cotswold Olimpick Games have been cancelled this year after a number of difficulties were encountered.

“We’re fully supportive of the committee’s efforts to ensure the games go ahead in 2018.”

Nick West, chairman of the Chipping Campden Business Forum said: “There are some businesses which do benefit from the Olimpicks but the amount of benefit is difficult to gauge.

“From the feedback we have received since the cancellation was announced it seems the absolute benefit to local businesses is minimal.

“The forum, however, is only concerned with the business community though, so this doesn’t mean the cancellation won’t have other implications for the town.”

A team called Returning Heroes — Dan Gabb, Wes Green, Stu Matthews, Duncan Mascarenhas and Collam Walker — were the winners of last year’s The Championship of the Hill, Jake Johnson, a visiting American, was named Champion of the Hill, and Adam Miller retained the Shin Kicking World Championship after fellow finalist Zak Warren, also a past champion, had to retire hurt.

The Scuttlebrooke Wake, which traditionally follows the games, will take place on Saturday, 3rd June. It will include the crowning of the Scuttlebrook Queen, a fancy dress parade, maypole dancing, country dancing and Morris dancing. There will also be a traditional fair and stalls.