THE popular Kineton Music Festival takes place for the fifth year in June.

Around 1,500 music lovers are expected to descend on Kineton Sports and Social Club on Saturday, 17th June.

Ten bands have been confirmed on the line up so far, including Abba Chique, D-Day Dolls and The Jonny Oates Band. The Meanies — who play soul, groove, rock and ska — will play a festival eve gig at the club on the Friday night.

This year the festival is being part-funded by a £1,000 grant from housebuilder Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which offers grants for local events. As well as paying for headline artists and sound crew, Kineton’s money will also be put towards security and medical staffing costs.

Clive Rickman, organiser of Kineton Musical Festival, said: “The festival is now in its fifth year and is getting bigger and better each time.

“It’s a great way to promote regional musical talent and encourage both schools and colleges to participate in the event. There is always a fun, family atmosphere at our festival which creates a strong sense of local identity and community spirit. It really does bring people together.”

Carol Selway, head of sales at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: “We want to give something back to the community and know how popular Kineton Music Festival is locally.”