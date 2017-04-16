Doubles all round as Hamill and Whelan prosper at Stratford

IT was doubles all round at Stratford’s first evening meeting of the 2017 season on Saturday, as trainer Warren Greatrex, together with jockeys Mikey Hamill and Trevor Whelan, had two winners apiece across the six-race card, writes David Hucker.

Although nine lined up for the opening Wildmoor Spa Novices’ Hurdle, the betting was dominated by just two runners with Little Chunk, ridden by Hamill, going off the 5-6 favourite ahead of Sand Blast, the choice from three entries by local trainer Dan Skelton.

They dominated the race from the off but, with Sand Blast fading in the home straight, it was left to outsider Moderator to chase home the favourite at a respectable distance.

Skelton didn’t have to wait long to get on the scoresheet as Ashoka, wearing cheekpieces for the first time, was an impressive winner of the following Diane Rollason Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Ian Popham to bring up the stable’s 106th success of the season.

A juvenile hurdle winner at Warwick on his first start for Skelton back in December 2015, Ashoka had rather lost his way since, but he travelled well throughout the race here, putting in a good leap at the final hurdle to come right away from pacesetter Mighty Missile, with 66-1 outsider Black Buble running a big race back in third.

With 13 runs over hurdles and fences, the grey Whos De Baby has had plenty of chances to win but, with two absentees, including likely favourite How’s Vienna, it looked as if his turn might finally have come in the Rio Gold Syndicate Novices’ Handicap Chase, run over two and three-quarter miles.

There was drama at the very first fence when Walkami fell, leaving Whos De Baby and multiple point-to-point winner Bennys Girl disputing the lead. That’s how it stayed until the fourth-last fence when Bennys Girl faded out of contention and Hamill brought Fitz Volonte through to challenge.

Forging clear at the penultimate fence, Fitz Volonte went on to win from Murray Mount, who came from a long way back, to complete Hamill’s double. The luckless Whos De Baby fell at the last fence and a drop in trip may be the answer to breaking his duck.

Harry Skelton made the dash from Haydock Park’s afternoon meeting to partner Spader for his brother Dan in the City And Signs Graphics Handicap Hurdle.

Down near the foot of the handicap was Elysian Prince, who had never won over jumps, but who had notched up five successes on the Flat, including over a mile and a quarter on the all-weather at Lingfield Park in January.

After a false start, it was Hallings Comet who grabbed an early lead, but he was a spent force halfway down the back straight, where favourite Whispering Storm was moving well. He, in turn, faded turning for home, leaving three horses to approach the final flight in a line.

But, critically for his supporters, Spader took off too soon and, although Skelton did well to maintain momentum, his chance was gone and it was Elysian Prince, who had travelled well under Trevor Whelan, who prevailed, beating Good Tradition, with the unlucky Spader back in third.

Whelan doubled up in the following Shakathebookiesmacker Handicap Chase when making all the running on Deise Vu, trained at Pershore by Roy Brotherton, who was winning for the first time under Rules at the 14th attempt.

Sam Twiston-Davies, who had ridden a winner at Newton Abbot in the afternoon, was on board Bendomingo for his father Nigel in the concluding Integrated Scaffolding Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles. Sent off the 9-4 favourite, Bendomingo was held up by Twiston-Davies as Shantou Tiger and James Cowley set a good pace up front.

But, they couldn’t make any impression over the last circuit as Potters Approach, who had tracked the leader from the start, went to the front with Gavin Sheehan and, despite a mistake at the final hurdle, held off Monsieur Arkadin to give Upper Lambourn trainer Warren Greatrex a first and last race double.

With the season getting into top gear, there will be racing again at the course next Sunday afternoon.