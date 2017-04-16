VIDEO: Unleashing the zombies . . .

A NEW zombie horror series that’s been two years in the making was finally unveiled to a local audience last night, Saturday.

Dead at The Gates, the pilot episode of Patient Zero, was screened at a special premiere in Alcester, the town which acted as the setting for most of the action.

The team of talented producers behind the production, Pathogen Films, sold out more than 100 tickets for the Hollywood-style screening, which took place at the Town Hall in Henley Street.

Last year dozens of people answered a call to play zombies in a take-down scene for the show, in which they had just raided a survivors’ camp. Filming also took place at the town’s Holly Bush pub and Admit One film memorabilia shop.

Last night’s premiere was well received by its very first audience and even greeted with some cheers and standing ovations.

Ben Atkinson,Stratford-based director and editor, told me afterwards: “It’s a huge relief. I was very anxious about showing it off. Obviously when you hold onto something for two years now, and you release it into the world, there is a lot of expectation locally we felt with the project and with all the hype that we gave it. I was hiding at the back. But I feel really happy now. I felt really humbled by the reaction and it nearly brought a tear to my eye.”

Ben, who gave up his job three years ago to set up as a self-employed filmmaker, added: “We want to start filming the next episode soon. We have got the script ready now.

“We would like to keep shooting it locally, if we can stay in Alcester that would be good. We’d also like to do some more filming in Oversley Woods where we filmed the initial police car bit.

“We are hoping now episode one is out and people can see what we’ve done, it will help. We had a few people come forward and help us before but not as many as we’d have liked.

“Local businesses have been really good to us. Filming in the High Street was interesting! We had people coming out in droves to watch us. Alcester have been very good to us. It would be nice to have Stratford get more involved next time as well.”

The team also includes Kirsty Powell, from Stratford; Marc Gorge, from Brackley; and Marc Venables from Alcester.

Marc Venables, Pathogen co-producer and co-partner, said: “It’s been a labour of love. The response after the screening was really quite humbling. We were really nervous at the beginning. But it’s been so well received. It’s an amateur film but we’ve done ourselves proud. It’s very encouraging so far.

“There’s definitely a lot to learn from this and we’ll take that into further productions but if we can keep this sort of momentum going then the world’s our oyster.”

He added: “We don’t want to necessarily leave patient Zero as our flagship. We do want to do other projects on the side as well. But this is our baby and we do want to keep it growing.

“I think this is the benchmark where people do actually see we are serious about filmmaking.”

Patient Zero: Dead at The Gates will be shown at horror cons and film festivals around the country including one in Birmingham in September.

And for the cast and crew, Ben Atkinson says he hopes this is just the beginning.

“Our ultimate dream is to get it onto TV. We’re going to put this in front of as many eyes and faces as possible. Hopefully people will see it and react to it and like it. We are currently writing to the BBC and Netflix and everyone else to try and get it out there but at the moment it’s just going to be on at festivals and pop-up premieres.”

More photos and full story in next week’s Herald.