Grocott pulls strings as Stratford Town triumph again

ON-SONG Stratford Town made it four wins from five games as they secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Kettering Town at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Former Kettering midfielder Will Grocott returned to haunt his former club, providing two assists before sealing victory with a late penalty.

The game also saw another towering performance from centre-back Wayne Thomas, who has helped transform this Town side since his arrival last month.

Thomas’s presence has given the rest of the Town squad a huge lift, including Grocott, who has been given more freedom to attack since the 38-year-old’s arrival.

Grocott took just three minutes to make an impression against the Poppies, when he floated a teasing free-kick into the box for the unmarked George Forsyth to head home.

Kettering drew level on the half-hour when Ben Baker latched on to a long ball before sliding it home past Niall Cooper.

Carl Adams’ men were back in front in the 57th minute when Thomas’s thumping header from another Grocott free-kick made it 2-1.

Jamie Spencer wrapped it up with ten minutes to go, coolly slotting past Paul White following a neat one-two with substitute Mike Taylor.

Grocott made it 4-1 in added time, firing home from the spot after the bustling Taylor was brought down in the area.

The win moves Town up to the heady heights of 14th in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

Adams’ men go to relegated Cinderford on Monday before completing their campaign at home to Dorchester Town next Saturday.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry, Daniel Summerfield, George Forsyth (Barry Fitzharris 50), Guy Clark, Wayne Thomas, Simeon Tulloch, Will Grocott, Jamie Spencer, Ben Stephens (Mike Taylor 65), Justin Marsden. Subs not used: Scott Martin, Edwin Ahenkorah, Emmitt Delfouneso

Kettering Town: Paul White, Jack O’Connor (Liam Bateman 65), James Brighton, Lewis Hornby, James Harran, Gary Mulligan (c), Ben Baker, Aaron O’Connor, Rene Howe, Nathan Hicks (Ethan Lee 75), Jorrin John (Dom Langdon 65). Subs not used: Liam Bateman, Dom Langdon, Brett Solkhon.

