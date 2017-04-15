Two fire engines called to car crash near Ettington

TWO fire engines from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a two-car collision, near Ettington, earlier this afternoon (Saturday 15th April).

An emergency call was received shortly after 2pm, about the crash at the A422 junction with the Fosse Way.

The fire service reported: “No persons were trapped inside the cars when the fire crews arrived.

“Police and Ambulance services also attended the incident. The fire crews assisted with traffic management and were at the scene for 30 minutes.”