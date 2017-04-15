Ice cream business supports Stratford charity

A FATHER of two from Stratford-upon-Avon, who refurbished a 40-year-old retro ice cream van, has joined forces with The Shakespeare Hospice.

Former Kineton High School pupil Tom Horbury, aged 36, who runs Retrolilly, said: “Retrolilly is again proud to be supporting The Shakespeare Hospice. Retrolilly will be attending the Glow walk and Hero Run, and LittleLilly the ice cream trike will be attending the summer fair.

“As a local business with a local ethos, we are delighted to be able to support such a wonderful charity again this year.”

Tom continued: “I have only owned Retrolilly since August 2015, and it has undergone refurbishment since then.”

The ice cream van has been re-sprayed, has a reconditioned engine and a new gearbox. The interior was ripped out and a new interior fitted, adding a full-size barista machine, to serve coffee shop favourites, as well as speciality teas.

The coffee suppliers are Monsoon Estates Coffee Company, run by Chris and Anne Parker, who carried out Tom’s barista training.

Recently being also fitted with a candy floss machine, the business aims to serve products sourced within a 15-mile radius of Stratford, including Henley-in-Arden Ice Cream’s hard scoop, raspberry ripple, rum and raisin, vanilla, mint choc chip, and chocolate ice creams.

Tom, who is married to Marta, said their children, five-year-old Scarlett and three-year-old Franek, adore sampling the ice cream.

He added: “We won’t be doing the normal ice cream runs, we are concentrating on events, weddings corporate events and markets. As well as fetes and classic car shows.

“We have tried to be ‘green’ where possible, we have added solar panels to re-charge the batteries that power the lights and coffee machine.”

For more information about the ice cream van visit www.facebook.com/retrolilly1976 or www.twitter.com/retrolilly1976