Stratford Town Youth sign off home campaign on a high

ALREADY assured of third spot in the MFYL Premier Division South table, Town Youth completed their home fixtures in style with a thumping 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Redditch United at the DCS on Thursday evening, writes Bryan Hale.

Town piled on the pressure straight from the kick-off and went ahead in only the 12th minute when the Reds’ keeper could only parry George Dawson’s low drive and George Kirby slotted home the rebound from close range.

A couple of minutes later Jordan White doubled their advantage when his free-kick from out on the right took an awkward bounce as the Reds keeper went to collect it and the ball ricocheted off his shoulder into the net.

As Town continued to push forward Kirby surged through the Reds defence on the half-hour mark with his well struck shot being comfortably held by the keeper before they went 3-0 up a minute before the break.

The ball was cleverly worked into the penalty area following a corner on the right for Ben Whitmarsh to fire home from six yards out.

Town were always in control in the second half as the Reds seldom threatened to prevent Scott Martin from keeping a clean sheet for the second successive game.

White hit his second of the night to make it 4-0 on 74 minutes, and Harry Hartin almost added a fifth late on with the keeper just recovering to grab the ball as it went to cross the line.

Town wind up their campaign on Wednesday, 26th April with an away game against Worcester City, which will be played at Stourport Swifts’ ground.