Wellesbourne boys crowned kings of Warwickshire

WELLESBOURNE CE Primary School’s year six football team have been crowned the best team in Warwickshire.

In October, the boys took part in a Stratford District tournament, which they won after beating Willows School in the final.

They followed it up in January in a county-wide tournament, to see who would go on to represent Warwickshire in the English Schools’ Football Association Cup.

The boys won the tournament, beating Budbrooke School in the final.

Wellesbourne then progressed to the regional finals in Nottingham last month, where they took on ten other county winners including teams from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

The team qualfied from their group unbeaten, before they were eventually edged out 1-0 in the semi-finals to a strong side from Nottinghamshire.

Tim Hewitt, the team’s manager and Head of School, was rightly proud of his players’ efforts.

He said: “Never before have I had a team of players who are so talented, but also so fair.

“They play the game with such respect for the opposition and the officials.

“Not one decision was questioned and nor did their heads drop on the rare occasions when they conceded. They played the game as it should be and reaped the rewards.”