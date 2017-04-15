VIDEO: Christians in Stratford mark Good Friday

GOOD FRIDAY was marked by Christians in Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday when they paraded through the town centre behind a symbolic cross. Parishioners from churches in and around Stratford gathered for the traditional Walk of Witness on Waterside before making their way up Sheep Street to the Corn Market where prayers were said and hymns sung to the music of Shipston Town Band Stour Concert Brass.

Stratford Churches Together organised parade, attended by the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Juliet Short, then made its way to Henley Street for another short service after which the cross was erected on the roundabout in Bridge Street.